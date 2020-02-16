RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The U.S. Census Bureau plans to hire nearly 500,000 temporary workers nationwide, and local residents have the opportunity to apply at the Richland Library.

Over the next month, there are a dozen 2020 Census hiring events scheduled at library locations across the county.

At these events, participants can learn about different positions available, which library staff say offer extra income and flexible hours.

These are the dates and times:

To apply, interested candidates must be age 18 or older, have a valid Social Security Number and be a U.S. citizen.

For more information, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.html or call 1-855-JOB-2020.

For questions, please contact Emily Stoll at estoll@richlandlibrary.com.