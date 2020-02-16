RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The U.S. Census Bureau plans to hire nearly 500,000 temporary workers nationwide, and local residents have the opportunity to apply at the Richland Library.
Over the next month, there are a dozen 2020 Census hiring events scheduled at library locations across the county.
At these events, participants can learn about different positions available, which library staff say offer extra income and flexible hours.
These are the dates and times:
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., February 18 at our Main location
- 1 - 5 p.m., February 19 at our Blythewood location
- 1 - 5 p.m., February 20 at our North Main location
- 1 - 5 p.m., February 26 at our Edgewood location
- 1 - 5 p.m., February 27 at our Sandhills location
- 1 - 5 p.m., March 2 at our Southeast location
- 1 - 5 p.m., March 3 at our St. Andrews location
- 1 - 5 p.m., March 4 at our Northeast location
- 1 - 5 p.m., March 5 at our Eastover location
- 1 - 5 p.m., March 9 at our Ballentine location
- 1 - 5 p.m., March 12 at our Wheatley location
- 1 - 5 p.m., March 18 at our Cooper location
To apply, interested candidates must be age 18 or older, have a valid Social Security Number and be a U.S. citizen.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.html or call 1-855-JOB-2020.
For questions, please contact Emily Stoll at estoll@richlandlibrary.com.