LEXINGTON, S.C. — Briefly on Sunday River Bluff High school was locked down due to a police pursuit in the area.

The Lexington Police Department on social media posted that there was an abundance of police in the area of Fry Road off Corely Mill road and that River Bluff high school was placed in lock down because extra curricular activities were going on Sunday afternoon.

Lexington County School District One also put out an update on social media:

Lexington County School District One

Sunday, October 13, 2019

River Bluff High School lock down lifted



"At about 3 p.m. today, Sunday, October 13, 2019, River Bluff High School went into lock down at the request of the Town of Lexington Police Department. An incident that began in Columbia caused a law enforcement pursuit in the area. Law enforcement asks schools to do this as a precaution when they are investigating something in the area.



Several athletic practices, as well as a kicking camp, were taking place at the time. About 70 individuals including students, coaches, parents and other adults were on campus at the time.



During a lock down, a school does not allow anyone in or out of the building, or from room to room inside the building. Today, administrators locked every door to the outside of every building with all adults and students safely locked inside.



In addition, officers from the Town of Lexington Police Department and other law enforcement agencies stayed at the school while the lockdown was in place.



Lexington County School District One’s primary concern is always the health and safety of our staff and students. However, our facilities are just like the rest of the world. From time to time, something out of the ordinary happens. This was one of those days."

WLTX reached out to the Richland County Sheriff department and Columbia Police to see what prompted the pursuit but are still waiting to hear back.