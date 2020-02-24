COLUMBIA, S.C. — One South Carolinian won $150,000 in the Powerball lottery after the drawing on Saturday night.

The lucky winner matched 4-out-of-5 of the regular numbers and the Powerball number. The winner also bought the PowerPlay for $1 which tripled their prize amount from $50,000 to $150,000.

The winning numbers were as follows:

25 - 37 - 39 - 61 - 62

Powerball: 11

PowerPlay: 3

The annuitized jackpot was estimated at $60 million with a cash value of $43.4 million.

With the purchase of PowerPlay, all non-jackpot prizes, excluding the match 5 + 0 prize, will be multiplied by the PowerPlay number of 2, 3, 4, or 5. The match 5 + 0 prize is $2 million when PowerPlay is purchased.

For the estimated jackpot amount for the next drawing, go to www.powerball.com. The next drawing will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

