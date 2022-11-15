Small towns getting some upgrades thanks to grants

A park? An amphitheatre? New plans coming to towns in Fairfield and Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Municipal Association of South Carolina has granted 12 towns with $25,000 dollars each to work on economic development plans they believe will have a positive impact on their communities.

"So We have a park here that's here in town, where kids can go and play, it's in the downtown area, and one thing that we do not have is we do not have any restroom facilities for people who come to our parks," says Heath Cookendorfer, the Mayor of Ridgeway.

"We're also cause we're also looking to build in the future a Pavilion with picnic tables and grills," adds Mayor Cookendorfer.

It's a project residents think would be a good thing.

"I think it's a great idea, you have kids that go over there and play at the playground, they have events like you know pick up softball games, kickball for kids, you know they have all kinds of events, it would be a great thing to have over there, so people don't have to leave and go home when the time comes," says resident Daniel Ruff.

Another town receiving the grant is Bethune and leaders there plan to apply the funds toward the development of an amphitheater and park.

"It will also pay homage to some folks that were very important and integral to the development of technology in the town of Bethune, we don't really want to reveal that just yet, also it will pay homage to a former leader in this town," adds Susan Holley the mayor of Bethune.

Other towns like Summerton in Clarendon County and Bowman in Orangeburg are also receiving the grant.