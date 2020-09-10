Some unemployment benefits at risk if parents choose virtual learning, SCDEW says

The State Department of Employment and Workforce says they're following the guidance of federal leaders in the decision, but there are other ways to qualify.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many schools are giving parents the option of virtual or some in-person learning, but for those receiving unemployment, choosing the virtual-only option could mean their benefits are withheld.

“If the school gives the option of in-person or virtual school and the caregiver chooses virtual school, the claimant will not be eligible for the (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) unless they meet another approved reason outlined in the CARES act," State Department of Employment and Workforce Chief of Staff Jamie Suber said.

News19 asked what happens if a parent is concerned about their child's safety and chooses for the child to participate in virtual learning as a precaution.

"We will be looking at every situation independently," Suber said, "but again, when you certify that reason and you give it to us, someone will be looking at that and getting an understanding of what your circumstances are and ruling a determination."

He says they're following the guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor in the decision, but there are other ways to qualify.

Those reasons include, if the benefit seeker or a member of their household has COVID-19, if his/her job is closed due to the pandemic, or if he/she is caring for a family member who has the virus.

"We received guidance from the Department of Labor. They laid out expectations and guidance and we just follow the law," Suber said. "We understand that these are critical times... we want to do all we can to ensure that the right people are receiving the benefits that are due to them."

Some people have reported long wait times to receive help for their unemployment concern.

"We've done all we can to update our website to put general information out there. We've made updates into our claims portal where we're providing additional information, but we do understand that they're trying to reach us. That's why we're doing what we can to extend these hours, make ourselves available and do all we can to resolve issues or concerns," Suber said.

DEW has extended their call center hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 9 and on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to noon.