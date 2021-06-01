Payment Status Not Available: This message means you're not getting a second stimulus payment

Why? The IRS isn't answering that question. But they are giving you a way to get the money. How to file the Recovery Rebate on your taxes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is not going to sit well with a lot of folks. But remember, 2WTK is just the messenger.

If you check Get My Payment with the IRS and you get the status message for the second payment and it says Not Available, the IRS confirms:

You will not be getting the second EIP.

The IRS is not giving any reason as to why but what they are doing is giving you the information on how to apply for the stimulus money. Remember, the first and second stimulus payments were all advances on a tax credit on your 2020 tax return.



You need to file your 2020 tax return electronically and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on the return to get your payment and any refund you may be due.

HOW TO FILE FOR THE RECOVERY REBATE CREDIT

When you file a 2020 Form 1040 or 1040SR you may be eligible for the Recovery Rebate Credit. Save your IRS letter - Notice 1444 Your Economic Impact Payment - with your 2020 tax records. You’ll need the amount of the payment in the letter when you file in 2021.

Eligible individuals can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 Form 1040 or 1040-SR. These forms can also be used by people who are not normally required to file tax returns but are eligible for the credit.

The Recovery Rebate Credit is authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Any eligible individual who did not receive the full amount of the recovery rebate as an advance payment, also known as an Economic Impact Payment, can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on a 2020 Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR.

Generally, this credit will increase the amount of your tax refund or lower the amount of the tax you owe.