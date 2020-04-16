GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many of you have extra cash as another round of stimulus money was deposited in bank accounts.

Others like Jeannie Shaw aren’t so fortunate and are running into issues.

“It was showing that my payment was deposited today, but the last four digits on the bank account is not a bank account I’ve ever used,” Shaw said.

On Saturday, the IRS tweeted that it deposited the first wave of Economic Impact Payments into bank accounts. It’s part of a relief package to help to fight the economic devastation from the coronavirus pandemic.

Shaw said she used the newly launched IRS portal that allows you to track your payment and confirm how you’ll receive it, but she’s not quite sure where her money went since the bank account on the portal isn’t hers.

“I really need the money,” Shaw said. “I’ve been out of work since March the 20. I’ve also had trouble getting in touch with the unemployment office. Right now, I don’t have any income.”

Lillie York, on the other hand, reached out to WFMY News 2 and said her check came through with an extra $1,200.

“It was $2,400 in there,” York said. “I wasn’t supposed to get that much.

York said she believes she got the extra money because she claimed her now-deceased husband on her 2019 taxes.

York said she was raised to be honest and wants to give the extra money back to the IRS to help others.

“To help the homeless, the ones who don’t have anything,” York said. “The ones with no homes or food.”

News 2 reached out to the IRS to find out how folks can resolve their issues. They said a Frequently Asked Questions link with answers to these questions will be available on their website Thursday.

