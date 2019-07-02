CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SunTrust Banks, Inc. and BB&T Corporation announced Thursday that they will merge and form a new headquarters in Charlotte.

According to a press release, the new bank will be the sixth-largest in the U.S. with a value of $66 billion. The bank will have $442 billion in assets, $301 billion in loans and $324 billion in deposits serving more than 10 million American households.

The merged bank will operate under a new name and brand, which has not been determined yet. The new name will be announced prior to the closing of the merger. The bank's board of directors and executives will be evenly split between SunTrust and BB&T.

The company will maintain its banking centers in SunTrust and BB&T's current respective headquarters in Atlanta and Winston-Salem, N.C.