Tips from LCSD to shop safely, avoid fraud during the holidays

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Office released tips for shopping safely and avoiding fraud during the holiday season.

Safety tips include shopping with another person, keeping an eye on your credit and debit cards, and buying from places you know when purchasing a gift card.

“This time of year always brings concerns for safety and security,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Distractions brought on by COVID-19 and a unique holiday season can make you a prime target for crooks looking to steal your money, your merchandise or even your identity. It’s important to stay alert to protect yourself, your valuables and your personal information.”

The department released the following safety tips for shopping:

A single shopper is the best target for theft. Always shop with a friend or relative.

Tell someone where you’re shopping and what time to expect you to return. They should also know what you’re wearing and driving.

Keep cash in your front pocket rather than in a purse or wallet. This makes it much more difficult for a pick-pocket to remove. Carry car keys in a pants or jacket pocket. If your purse is stolen, you’ll still be able to drive home.

If you feel uneasy returning to your vehicle alone, find a security guard and ask them to walk you to your car.

The following are ways to protect your financial information:

Keep a close watch on your credit and debit cards every time you use them. Get them back as quickly as possible.

Never write your PIN on your card.

Never leave your cards or receipts lying around.

Shield your cards so others around you can’t copy the number or snap a picture of it.

Only carry the cards that you absolutely need.

Shred anything with your card number on it.

According to LCSD, gift cards are also ways that criminals can take money from people.

The following are ways to protect yourself when buying a gift card, according to LCSD:

Buy from sources you know and trust. Avoid buying gift cards from online auction sites, because the cards might be counterfeit or might have been obtained fraudulently.

Read the fine print before you buy. Is there a fee to buy the card? If you buy a card by phone or online, are there shipping and handling fees? If you don't like the terms and conditions, buy elsewhere.

See if any fees will be deducted from the card after you purchase it.

Inspect the card before you buy it. Make sure none of the protective stickers have been removed. See if the codes on the back of the card have been scratched off to reveal a PIN number. Report any damaged cards to the store selling the cards.

Give the recipient your original receipt so they can verify the card's purchase in case it is lost or stolen.