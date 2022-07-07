As people continue to struggle with inflation, Troy University is giving away free classes to help people succeed.

TROY, Ala. — This summer, Troy University in Alabama is offering a free leadership class and a free personal finance course for both existing students and the general public.

Both classes are four-week online courses that run July 11 through August 8.

Free leadership class

"Leadership 101" focuses on various aspects of leadership including personal development, leadership style, action, and cultural diversity, according to the school. Students will learn how to lead themselves, how to engage with and work with people, and how to thrive in an uncertain and fast-changing world.

The course is organized into four weekly lessons that are self-paced and will include videos, brief readings and connection opportunities through discussion forums.

Free personal finance class

"Your Life, Your Success: Money Management and Financial Wellness" will be a free course on money management. Course participants will engage in a four-week, self-paced course with materials covering a range of personal finance topics, according to the school.

Participants have the option to pursue one of two tracks: one for typical college-aged students and the other for other age groups.

Track 1 – College Student Week 1: Financial Planning, Budgets and Taxes Week 2: Credit, Student Loans and the Debt Crisis Week 3: Insurance: Health, Renters and Term-Life Week 4: Investment and Retirement

Track 2 – General Public Week 1: Financial Planning, Budgets and Taxes Week 2: Credit and Consumer Loans Week 3: Insurance: Health, Home and Permanent-Life Week 4: Investment, Retirement and Estate Planning



Who is Troy University

"Universities owe it to the communities they serve to grow up the next generation of leaders," Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. said in a released statement. "So we want to carry our experience and leadership development to the community while also addressing the critical need of financial illiteracy."