US Postal Service hosts job fairs today, Thursday

USPS needs to fill delivery and support positions throughout South Carolina with job fairs August 17 & 18

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you think you have what it takes to deliver, the Unites States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting job fairs Wednesday and Thursday, August 17-18 to fill various positions.

USPS is seeking to fill immediate openings for Rural Carrier Associates (RCA), Assistant Rural Carriers (ARC), City Carrier Assistants (CCA), Postal Support Employees (PSE), and Laborer Custodial.

Interested individuals can apply in person 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at one of the following locations:

  • Wednesday, August 17: Camden Post Office, 542 East Dekalb St., Camden
  • Thursday, August 18: Columbia Main Post Office, 1601 Assembly St., Columbia

USPS personnel will be on site to answer questions and provide detailed information about the positions.

If you cannot go in person, you can apply online at www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and be able to pass a drug screening and background check. 

