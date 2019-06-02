DURHAM, N.C. — Is it taking a stand or disrespecting the flag? That's the question some are asking after a Durham 10-year-old took a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance at Monday night's city council meeting.

Video of the meeting shows Liam Holmes drop down. The city council had invited Cub Scout Pack 451 to lead the pledge. Liam said he is a Cub Scout.

"What I did was took a knee against racial discrimination, which is basically when people are mean to other people of different colors," said Liam Holmes.

RELATED: Should athletes kneel during the anthem? A civil rights leader and veteran disagree

His dad, Scott Holmes, said he talked to Liam about it beforehand, but he wasn't sure if he'd follow through.

"When he did it I was really surprised and also really proud of him," Holmes said. He later tweeted about his son's actions, saying, "Liam took a knee when his Boy Scout troop opened the City Council Meeting with the pledge of allegiance..."

"No one saw it except the people that were watching. And the mayor noticed and he thanked me," Liam said.

RELATED: 49ers cheerleader takes knee during national anthem

"Thank you, councilman, and thank you, scouts. To the scout that expressed his conscience by kneeling, we will say we endorse and appreciate all expressions of conscience in Durham City Council," Mayor Steve Schewel said.

Not everyone shared that opinion.

"It just blew my mind that this was Cub Scouts and politics," Brandon LaRoque said.

LaRoque is a life long scout and veteran. He said he heard about what took place and reached out to CBS 17.

RELATED: Two men take knee during national anthem at Trump's White House ceremony

"Part of the scout oath is to God and your country, and I understand people have the right to freedom of speech. I just don't understand why it has to be during the Pledge of Allegiance," LaRoque said.

CBS 17 asked Liam what he'd say to people who didn't approve of what he did.

"Well, those people just don't listen," Liam said.