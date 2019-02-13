ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 10-year-old boy died after a multi-car crash Wednesday morning in Asheboro.

Police said the boy, David Pulido died just days before his 11th birthday.

Pulido was a passenger in a Black Nissan car, along with three other children according to Asheboro Police. He had just been picked up as part of a carpool for school

Around 7:43, the driver of the Nissan where Pulido was riding in turned onto West Bailey Street but didn't see a Ford SUV that had the right of way. The SUV hit the Nissan on the right rear side where Pulido was sitting.

After the impact, the Nissan collided with another vehicle that was stopped in one of the lanes on West Bailey Street. The only people in the other two vehicles were the drivers.

The drivers and the other two children were taken to Randolph Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Charges are pending in the case.

