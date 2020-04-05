ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. — More than 100 animals were seized from an Eastern Kentucky property over the weekend due to what Kentucky State Police describe as poor living conditions and unsatisfactory care given to the animals.

The Trixie Foundation describes itself as "the best kept secret in animal welfare" but years of allegations of neglect and abuse tell a different.



The non-profit has been the face of controversy in many animal rescue groups for years.

In 2018, owner Randy Skaggs was criminally charged with 179 counts of animal cruelty and 179 counts of failing to vaccinate. But he was allowed to keep most of the animals he was accused of neglecting.

Kentucky State Police said they received multiple calls with complaints about what was happening on the property during the month of April, so they got a search warrant.

On Saturday, police called animal rescue coordinator Julia Sharp to help move the animals. She said one of the dogs she found at the property was so sick it had to be euthanized on site.

"These dogs had horrific, horrific health problems- tumors, advanced dental disease, over grown nails, severe skin infections and bacterial infections, digestive issues, emaciation, some are bloated. I mean everything you can think of is going on with these dogs", Sharp said.



Sharp said she tried to help Skaggs with his animals years ago, but he turned down the offer and instead asked for money. Since then, she said she has worked to get justice for the animals. "Its a mixed bag of emotions right now because this never should have happened- this never should have happened."

Kentucky State Police say more charges could be coming for Skaggs, after they receive medical records from the vet.



Skaggs is set to go to trial on the 2018 charges in June.

