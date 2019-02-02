CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Coastal Bend woman will be celebrating her 100 year birthday on Saturday.

Grace Stewart will be a centenarian and has incredible stories to share about life.

Stewart stands tall at six feet all on her own in her apartment.

"I've been 6 feet tall since I was 13 years old," Stewart said.

Stewart was born in 1919 on a farm in Henderson County, Texas where everyone had to participate. After working on the farm, Stewart had many jobs including working during World War II.

"The first big job that I had was making bombs," Stewart said.

Stewart's job is now done, and it's time for a party.

According to Stewart, she is proud to have all her teeth still and to recently renew her driver's license.

"The first year they started offering driver's license, you had to be 18, but I was only 17, so I just said I was 18 and I've had it ever since," Stewart said.

With all the years of laughter for Stewart come moments of sadness such as watching her children die.

"Losing my mom six years ago was devasting for both of us, and I wonder, I say, God does things for a reason, and the reason was so her, and I could have become as close as we have become now," grandaughter Ressa Kelley said.

There is so much life in Stewart's life still with grandchildren and great-grandchildren one who is going to be 2-years-old.

"There's a bunch of them right over there on the wall," Stewart.

"I say all the time, and I pray I get her genes," Kelley said.

The birthday party for Stewart is from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the Mirador Apartments.