13-year-old who came into contact with fentanyl has died, Connecticut officials say

Officials say he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday at 5:35 p.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials say the 13 year old who came into contact with fentanyl on Thursday has succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Hartford Police say that the male juvenile was pronounced deceased at approximately 5:35 p.m.

Officials say they responded to The Sports and Medical Sciences Academy on Thursday on a report of an unconscious male juvenile. CPR was administered and he was taken into the hospital on Thursday where he was listed in guarded condition.

Police say evidence of narcotics was located near the juvenile and later tests revealed the presence of fentanyl.

Two other juveniles were transported to the hospital after complaints of dizziness but were later released.

The school was placed into "Code Yellow" which meant a shelter in place order for students.

Officials say that multiple drug detecting dogs were deployed to do another sweep of the school and the students were dismissed at 3:00 p.m. without any further issues.

Officials say 40 bags of fentanyl were found.

Mayor Bronin issued a statement following the juvenile's death:

“Our city grieves for this child lost, for his loved ones, his friends, his teachers, and the entire SMSA family. We still have much to learn about the circumstances of this tragedy, and about how a child had access to such a shocking quantity of such deadly drugs, and our police dept will continue their investigation and seek to hold accountable the adults who ultimately are responsible for this child’s death. In the meantime, our prayers are with everyone touched by this loss, and we will do everything we can to support the SMSA community.”

The Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools, Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, also issued a statement:

With profound sadness, I informed all Hartford Public Schools families, staff, and partners on Saturday night that our student from Sport and Medical Sciences Academy (SMSA), who was in grave condition at Connecticut Children’s hospital, had passed away.

I extend my heart and offer my deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends, and loved ones for their loss. I ask that everyone keep the family, friends, and the entire school community at SMSA in their thoughts and prayers.

This tragic loss will raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our school community, especially our students. Our school and district Crisis Intervention Team has already been assembled and will continue to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel.

Our School Social Workers are available on Sunday and Monday for students, families, and staff both in-person and virtually. Clinical Psychologists from Connecticut Children’s hospital will also be available for students, families, and staff on Sunday and Monday by phone to offer emotional health support.

Today, I sent a message to all our families that provided additional resources to help with supporting their child through grief and loss. The message included some ways parents and guardians can begin these difficult conversations with their children, as well as responses to questions that may come up over the next few weeks and months.

As a community, we will continue to provide additional support and care to students, families, and staff who need it. Once again, I ask that everyone please keep the family, friends, and the entire school community in your hearts as we support each other through this incredible tragedy.

This incident is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This is developing. Check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.