FORT MILL, S.C. — A 14-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Fort Mill Friday.

At 5:55 p.m. Friday, officers from the Fort Mill Police Department responded to Pleasant Road at Whitley Road after police said 14-year-old Brian Orkofsky was struck while trying to cross the street.

Pleasant Knoll Middle School and Pleasant Knoll Elementary School are adjacent to the crash site.

Orkofsky was flown from to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center for treatment, where he later died from his injuries,

No charges have been announced against the driver.

No other information was immediately available while the investigation is on-going.

