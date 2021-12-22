'I just try to help': 16-year-old spearheading efforts to help tornado victims

"We’re going to make Christmas for some of these kids who don’t have a home anymore."

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Almost two weeks ago, a tornado hit parts of St. Charles County, Missouri.

An EF-3 tornado destroyed homes in Defiance and unfortunately, killed an 84-year-old woman.

To help victims of that storm, a nearby community stepped up on Wednesday.

Dishing out BBQ while helping the community, Duke's BBQ Shack in Wentzville knows how to serve.

Owner Peter Venezia opened the spot four years ago and has been supported by the community since then. That's why he wanted to return the favor.

"Since the community has done so well for us over the four years, we wanted to give back and help those families in need," Venezia said.

Their latest effort is called Dine Out for Defiance. The restaurant gave 50% of all of the proceeds to victims.

The partnership and idea came from a 16-year-old Francis Howell student, Donnie McCloud.

Two years ago, McCloud created New Melle 411 on Facebook. It was a way to connect to his community.

However, when the storm hit, it soon became a way to help.

"I just try to help when it’s needed," McCloud said.

The group of 4,200 members rallied to clean up and collect donations.

McCloud said they received hundreds of donations ranging from toys to gift cards.

"We’re going to make Christmas for some of these kids who don’t have a home anymore," he said.

McCloud wanted to do a dine-in and donate type of fundraiser and connected with Venezia.

"Duke's was eager, they jumped right in," McCloud said.

With that teamwork, more donations will be coming in from the Dine Out for Defiance event.

On Wednesday, they raised $4,014 dollars and Venezia is donating $2,500 to victims.

"We’re going to distribute it to the families who really need that," McCloud said. "I personally knew people impacted by that. I was out there that morning, it was devastating. It’s something you’ll never forget seeing that. It makes you want to help."

The plan for Wednesday was to eat good and do good and it was executed.

"It just shows you, this community sticks together," Venezia shares.