Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Horry County police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Lexius Nichole Allred was last seen on Thursday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m. Investigators say they don't suspect foul play in her disappearance.

Allred is 17 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, and from Myrtle Beach.

Anyone with information about Allred's location is asked to give HCPD a call at 843-915-8477 (TIPS).

© 2018 WLTX