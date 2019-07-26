SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the death of a man found dead in his car with a gunshot wound.

Aaron Lewis, 22 was found inside his vehicle dead with a gunshot wound on July 12, 2019, in Rembert.

Ya’Vaundre Mi’Onte Richardson, 18, of Rembert, is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for his involvement in the death of Lewis, a resident of Bishopville.

Lewis’ vehicle was found parked along Huggins Road near Pisgah Road in Rembert.

Other details about the incident are not available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

More arrests are possible.