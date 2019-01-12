MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police say two children were shot and killed outside of a home Sunday morning in the city's south side.

Officers responded to shots fired around 10 a.m. in the 2700 block of Oakland Avenue S., near Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Police found two "juveniles males" with gunshot wounds.

Police spokesman John Elder said an "adult male" ran into a house where more gunfire was heard by the responding officers.

"[The officers,] at their own peril, went without cover to take hold of the two children. They brought those two children to a waiting squad car where they could drive to safety... where they could meet with medics," Elder said.

The officers attempted life saving measure but the children died.

Elder said he did not know the ages of the children but "they're young, we're not talking teenagers."

The shooting appears to be a "domestic" situation, according to Elder.

A SWAT team is currently surrounding the home and negotiators are attempting talk with the man.

Police have evacuated several neighbors around the home.

Elder says the Minneapolis Bomb Squad is outside the home because they have a robot with a camera that allows them to see inside the house without risking the lives of officers. Elder added that bomb squad vehicles are also being used as meeting places for officers that keeps them out of the cold.