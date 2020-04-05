State police are investigating whether a 43-year-old security guard at a Family Dollar store in Michigan was fatally shot because he refused to allow a customer to enter without a face mask.

Calvin Munerlyn was fatally shot Friday at the store in Flint. MLive.com reported Monday that his wife, Latryna Sims-Munerlyn, said she was told the shooting happened during an argument over a customer not wearing a mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus.

State police Lt. Dave Kaiser says police are looking into that as a possible scenario.

According to ABC 12 in Flint, three people are charged with the murder, two men and a woman.

The male suspects are 44-year-old Larry Edward Teague and 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop. Teague's wife and Bishop's mother, 45-year-old Sharmel Teague, has been arrested.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talked about the shooting Monday during her update on the state's response to COVID-19.

"First and foremost my condolences go out to the family of the security guard, she said. "It is incredible the people that continue to show up to work to protect everyone else. And it is incredibly sad that in this crisis that this life was lost."

Whitmer issued an order in April requiring everyone entering an enclosed public space to wear a face mask or covering over their nose and mouth to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The governor said that no one will be subject to criminal penalty for going without a mask, but stores can choose to refuse service is people are not wearing masks. Costco and Menards are two big box stores that are requiring customers to wear masks.

