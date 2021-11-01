In a post on its Facebook page Monday evening, the village of Shreve said that Isabel, Remmington, and Wyatt Cruz were located safely.

WAYNE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Officials in Wayne County said three children who were last seen on Oct. 27 were found safe in California.

The information about the children's safe discovery was also confirmed by U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot to our sister-station WKYC.

They were located by members of the California Highway Patrol.

Shreve police chief Rob Kiner is expected to release more information on Tuesday.

Prior to being found, the three children were last seen inside a dark blue Dodge Caravan with the license plate 'JLC 3641' last Wednesday around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of North Prospect Street in Shreve.