The 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene near a house on Tamarack Circle in Gorham.

GORHAM, Maine — A 3-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a car on Tamarack Circle Wednesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Gorham Police and Fire Department’s responded to the scene where the boy was pronounced dead.

According to police, the driver of the car was a 13-year-old girl. No names have been released at this time.

The incident is still currently under investigation by Gorham Police.

This story will be updated.