The father was attempting to rescue his daughter who had wandered onto the pond.

A 3-year-old girl with autism died of an apparent drowning in Olmsted Township Wednesday afternoon.

Officials were called to the 27300 block of Bagley Road just before 1:30 p.m. for reports that a young toddler had gone missing only moments prior.

At the scene, officials witnessed a family member, later identified as the child's father, struggling to remove himself from a hole in the ice of a pond on their property.

The man was attempting to rescue his daughter, who had wandered onto the ice and fallen through at a separate location.

An officer, attempting to help the father in distress, crawled on to the ice toward the man. However, upon reaching him, he also fell through the ice.

The officer was able to pull the man to shore, where he received medical care. The officer was not injured in the rescue.

The 3-year-old girl was later recovered from the icy water and found unresponsive. Medics on scene provided CPR and transported the child to Southwest General via ambulance, where she was later pronounced dead.

The Olmsted Township Police and Fire Personnel responded to the incident and were assisted by Olmsted Falls Police and Fire Departments.