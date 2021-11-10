3-year-old taken from his mother at gunpoint, Georgia police say

Police say the toddler's father allegedly took him from his mother at gunpoint.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Police are looking for a 3-year-old boy who they said was taken from his mother at gunpoint on Tuesday.

J’Shawn Winn has black hair and brown eyes. He reportedly stands 3-feet tall, weighs around 40 pounds, and was last seen barefoot wearing a Spiderman shirt, gray and and black sweat pants.

Clayton County Police said officers responded to the 1500 block of Tigris Court in College Park on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. and discovered Winn's father, a 17-year-old, allegedly took him from his mother at gunpoint without her permission.

Authorities contacted the teen, who told them he would take the child back home, but he never returned, according to police.

Police have issued warrants for his arrest for kidnapping, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats; however, his mother does not believe her son is in any danger, police said.