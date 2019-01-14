ALCOA, Tenn. — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded one kilometer southeast of Alcoa, Tennessee, early Monday morning, according to the the United States Geological Survey website.

USGS said the earthquake happened at 4 a.m. EST, with a depth of 12.7 kilometers.

As of 5:15 a.m., not many had reported feeling the quake to the USGS, which had it registered as a II on its Community Determined Intensity scale.

A II or III on the scale means there was likely no damage with weak shaking, according to USGS.

To report if you felt it or for more information on the quake and earthquakes in general, you can visit earthquake.usgs.gov.