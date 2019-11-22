COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 34th annual Vista Lights kicked off the holiday season in the area with visit's from Santa Claus, arts and crafts for kids, special performances and of course the lighting of the tree bringing yuletide cheer to all attendance.
