4 NC deputies who didn't fire their weapons in the deadly shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. returning to duty: Sheriff

According to Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten, the three deputies who fired their weapons will remain on leave until an investigation is completed.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff says four deputies involved in the case of a Black man who was fatally shot last week are returning to active duty after a review of body camera video showed they did not fire their weapons.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced in a news release Thursday that he has restored to duty four out of the seven deputies who were placed on administrative leave after the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.