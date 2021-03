Police said 911 caller told them the child was in the bed and when he laid on the gun, it went off, shooting the boy in his leg.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said a 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot when he rolled over onto a gun in a bed Monday morning on the near east side of the city.

Police said they received a 911 call about the shooting in the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue at 10:30 a.m.

Dispatchers said the 911 caller told them the child was in the bed and when he laid on the gun it went off, shooting the boy in his leg.