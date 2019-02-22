UPDATE: Myles Hadsock has been found safe, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The original story is below.

----

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 4-year-old boy.

Myles Hadsock was taken from his grandmother's home by his mother, Courtney Tillery, 23, contrary to a state Department of Children and Families safety plan.

There is nothing to indicate the child is in immediate danger, and there are no criminal charges for his mother, deputies say.

Tillery left in a silver 2012 Honda Accord with Florida tag IH26EF and is believed to be traveling to the Polk County or Orlando area.

Anyone with information should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

