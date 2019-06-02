ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 4-year-old girl was airlifted to Levine Children's Hospital after being hit by a car in Rock Hill Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened a little before 3:30 p.m. on Lige Street near Russell Street. Neighbors said they heard a loud crash followed by frantic screams.

"I heard the ambulance come by, and when I walked by, I saw a lot of policemen, ambulance, and a fire truck," Lequita McMullen told NBC Charlotte. "So when I went around the other way, I saw a chopper in a parking lot behind the Burger King, so I knew it had to be pretty bad if somebody was going to be airlifted."

An 8-year-old girl's foot was run over. She was taken to a Rock Hill hospital for treatment. The 4-year-old is listed in critical condition, according to Rock Hill Police.

Witnesses said the girls were playing in the front yard.

"So many cars come up and down this road, speeding on a daily basis," said McMullen.

The driver of the vehicle that hit them, Willie King Brown, 40 of Rock Hill, was not hurt but police said he was driving on a suspended license. He was cited for driving under suspension and released.

"It's really scary," said McMullen. "I heard some people say she was unresponsive, so me and my family just pray for her."