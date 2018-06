A truck evading Border Patrol crashed, leaving five undocumented immigrants dead and several injured, Dimmit County officials confirmed.

The accident happened before noon Sunday off Highway 85 in Big Wells, about 130 miles southwest of San Antonio. Officials say the vehicle was traveling more than 100 miles per hour when it ran off the road and caught gravel, causing it to roll over.

Amelia Flores says the suburban with the undocumented immigrants inside zoomed past her on the shoulder of the road, before losing control.

"There was a big dust of dirt in the air and as soon as it settled I just saw all of the bodies," Flores said.

The pediatric nurse says she pulled over and forced herself to hold back tears and quickly jumped into action.

"They were just asking for help, help me, help me, I hurt," Flores recalled.

Flores says she preformed CPR on three victims, checked pulses, turned people over and continued to help victims after medical help arrived.

She said another driver with a medical background also pulled over to help victims.

Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said there were 14 people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and 12 of them were undocumented immigrants.

BREAKING- @KENS5 chopper over the scene of that deadly crash after a police chase 130 miles SW of San Antonio. LEO on scene tells us 5 undocumented immigrants did not survive. @AdiGTV on the scene. pic.twitter.com/Ima5gUoNax — Jack Acosta (@JackAcostaKENS5) June 17, 2018

The chase began with a Border Patrol agent as the vehicle was coming north from the border, then the Dimmit County Sheriff's deputies took over. According to Customs and Border Protection, the vehicle was one of three driving along FM 2664 Sunday morning. Border Patrol agents stopped the other two vehicles, but the driver of the third vehicle kept going, ultimately crashing near Big Wells.

Officials said four of the immigrants died at the scene, while nine others were injured. One person died at a San Antonio hospital. Six people were taken to a San Antonio hospital, and four others went to a local hospital in Dimmit County.

Highway 85 is closed both ways near Big Wells for accident investigation. 5 dead. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/5svzju1m2z — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) June 17, 2018

Boyd said the driver of the Suburban was also injured and was flown to a San Antonio hospital. He said one passenger was taken into custody.

Both sides of Highway 85 were closed. Vehicles were detoured to FM 468 and FM 1867. According to the sheriff's office, the road has re-opened as of 6:08 p.m.

The driver and passenger are U.S. citizens and are likely to face state and federal charges, Boyd said.

The incident is under investigation by the U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety, Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

© 2018 KENS