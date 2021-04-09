Authorities say Michele Cox, 38, was shot and killed Friday morning at a Casa Grande apartment complex. Investigators believe her son may have accidentally shot her.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A Casa Grande mother died on Friday after one of her children allegedly shot and killed her, authorities say.

Michele Cox, 38, sustained a gunshot wound to her chest Friday morning at an apartment in Casa Grande she shared with her four children and boyfriend.

Cox was flown to a hospital in Chandler and died from her injuries.

The Casa Grande Police Department said Cox's 5-year-old son may have accidentally shot his mother. No other members of the family were injured during the incident.

The case is still being investigated and Casa Grande police are working with the Pinal County Attorney's Office to determine whether a crime occurred.

"This is a stark reminder that owning and safeguarding a firearm is a serious responsibility and should be a priority in anyone’s home or business, especially if children are present," the police department wrote in a statement.

Up to Speed