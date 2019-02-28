The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is honoring a hero who they say saved his mother after she was shot in the chest.

In a tweet, officers say that Saman, 5, knew exactly what to do when his estranged father approached him and his mother with a gun. JSO officers say that his father shot his mother, and fled the scene of the crime. Meanwhile, Saman ran to a house and had a homeowner call 911.

RELATED: Neighbors say suspect cried 'I shot my wife' during Southside domestic dispute

Police and rescue responded to the scene and his mom was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

JSO says they are happy to report that due to Salman's courageous actions, his mother miraculously survived the gunshot wound to the chest and the two have been reunited.

The description given by Saman of the suspect led to this capture later that day.

Sheriff Mike Williams was honored to swear Saman in as a junior officer.