Officers are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl in North Carolina

Amani Jada Bruce was last seen with Crystal Beatrice Walston in Sanford heading towards the downtown area in a Silver 2011 Lexus tag number JKC6112.

CARY, N.C. — An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 5-year-old child Wednesday night.

The Cary Police Department said Amani Jada Bruce is a Black girl who is about 3 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 65 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and purple nightgown with a unicorn on the front.

Officers believe 38-year-old Crystal Beatrice Walston abducted Bruce. They described her as a Black woman standing at 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black v-neck scrub top, black scrub pants, and Carolina blue gripping socks.

Police said Bruce was abducted from 110-1A Rosedown Dr. Cary, NC. She was last seen leaving from 215 Bracken Street in Sanford, heading towards the downtown area in a silver 2011 Lexus RX350 with NC license tag number JKC6112.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children did not provide a photo of the alleged abductor but recently provided a photo of Amani Bruce.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call the Cary Police Department immediately at (919) 469-4012, or dial 911.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.