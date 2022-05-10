$50K in American Rescue Plan money going to new Tyler Perry exhibit in the Tubman Museum

You may know him for playing America's favorite tough-talking grandma, or as a filmmaker, but soon, Central Georgia will get to know him more.

MACON, Ga. — Roughly half a million dollars of American Rescue Plan money is on the way to Macon, helping at least 10 different nonprofits and attractions.

More than $50,000 is set to go to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame and $100,000 for Macon's Bicentennial celebration.

Wednesday's announcement of how American Rescue Plan money would be distributed revealed a soon to be exhibit that's five years in the making. The Tubman Museum says they're curating the world's first exhibit dedicated to actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry.

He's a household name. You may know him for playing America's favorite tough-talking grandma Madea, or you may know him as a filmmaker. One of his latest films was shot in Macon, A Jazzman's Blues.

Soon, Central Georgia will know Tyler Perry even more.

"It's going to be really big," said Harold Young, executive director of the Tubman Museum.

The Tubman Museum is working on transforming this section into an exhibit on his life, starting with his beginning in New Orleans to now being the first black owner and head of a major film studio, Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

"I want people to be inspired from what he started from sleeping in the car and non-sell out shows and empty theaters to now having studios," Young said.

The exhibit will also highlight Perry's humanitarian work. Young described him as a "modern day Harriet Tubman."

"Tyler Perry exemplifies helping people just as Harriet Tubman did," Young said.

Young says he hopes Macon's youth can relate to Perry's story.

"A kid can see a Tyler Perry. The new Tyler Perry is coming up. He's growing up somewhere," Young said.

He says he's been working with Perry's team to put together the exhibit.

"I've been working with their design team, their creative team, the architects, the set designers, engineers... they have a whole team working on this," Young said.

Young says they hope to have the grand opening of the exhibit in February in time for Black History Month.

No word of if Perry will visit.

Young says they'll move the Macon's Legacy of Soul exhibit to another part of the museum.