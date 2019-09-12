ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg county is honoring the best and brightest in business and those who have contributed to the growth of the county.

The fifth Orangeburg Business Hall of Fame honors folks who are from or have made an impact in business in the Orangeburg county area.

This year the hall of fame inductees include Marion Moore, E.L Bert Pooser Jr, posthumously Lawrence Miller Sr. and William Jerome Colvin Sr. and Coach Willie Jeffries is taking home the lifetime achievement award.

"It’s really quite amazing to me honestly" says Marion Moore.

Moore, Century 21 and the Moore group president, has been behind some of the biggest commercial projects in Orangeburg since 1975, such as the Walmart super center and the business park on I-26, but he’s called Orangeburg home is whole life.

"I wanted to stay and build in Orangeburg because it’s my hometown" says Moore, "I wanted to be a better place for everybody here. I want to create more opportunity, more of a vibe more interesting and just an energy center and the more we create the more it happens."

"The business hall of fame is a means of giving back to the youth" says Gregg Robinson, executive director of Orangeburg county development commission, and it does so by providing college scholarships to students pursuing a business degree.

"The scholarships themselves will go to tuition assistance, it will also be used for books for those students" says Robinson, "The entire point of those scholarships is to assist those young people with what these laureates have done in our community and they will have someone to follow."

The event will be held at the Orangeburg country club Thursday December 12th starting at 6:30 pm.

For more information about tickets be sure to contact the Orangeburg chamber of commerce at (803) 534-6821.