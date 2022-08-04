6-year-old boy dies after accidental shooting in Georgia, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old boy is dead after what police call an accidental shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.
According to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to 3850 Wood Path Drive in Stone Mountain just after 1 p.m. and found the child shot.
A father and uncle were downstairs watching television when they heard what they described to be "a pop," investigators said. The men went upstairs to a bedroom and found the child shot in the face. Authorities said an 8-year-old who is related to the child accidentally fired a long gun and shot the child in the face.
Emergency responders rushed the 6-year-old to the hospital where he died.
According to officers, seven children live in the house with four adults. All children are related.
Police said they are still collecting information from the child's parents. They have deemed the incident an accidental shooting and do not believe charges will be filed.