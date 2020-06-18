Here is what we know.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 6-year-old died after a shooting in South Fulton on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officers. The City of South Fulton Police said they responded to the 2600 block of Fox Hall Lane around 6:50 p.m. for a call about a person shot.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a 6-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The City of South Fulton Police Department said investigators think one of the boy's siblings shot him accidentally with an handgun that was not secured. There was one 8-year-old sibling present and a 4-year-old.

The police department wrote in a release "Our hearts cry out for the family during this difficult time."