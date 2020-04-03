Updated at 11 a.m. with additional information from police and the victim's family.

A 7-year-old boy died Tuesday night after he was hit by a vehicle during a prayer gathering for his recently deceased grandmother, the family told WFAA.

The driver fled the scene after the crash, according to Fort Worth police. The incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the 3200 block of Comanche Street.

Fort Worth police say Nelson Morales was using the crosswalk while playing tag with his cousin, when he was struck by the vehicle.

He was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, officials say.

“It’s really heartbreaking, you don’t expect a child to leave this earth at such a young age," said the boy's brother, Christian Rivas.

Rivas told WFAA that their family had been gathering to pray together after their grandmother died last week. Tuesday night was the last night of the gatherings, he said.

"We lost two people in less than a month, it’s hard to deal with," Rivas said.

Christian Rivas is the older brother of Nelson Morales.

WFAA

The family is asking the driver involved in the deadly hit-and-run to come forward.

“I can’t comprehend why someone would do a hit and run,” Fort Worth police spokesperson Buddy Calzada said. “It’s literally heartbreaking to know that a family will be burying their child this week.”

"We’re not mad at you. If it was an accident, it was an accident. We understand but there was no reason for you to leave. To just leave my little brother to die at the scene, you could have helped him," Rivas said.

Detectives say the suspect was driving a silver or gray Toyota SUV. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4869.

