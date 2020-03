BAMBERG, S.C. — A 7-year-old child was shot late Sunday night according to the Bamberg police department.

The shooting incident occurred at 11:35 p.m. at the Villa Apartments on Hawk Court.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.