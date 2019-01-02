COLUMBIA, S.C. — An early morning single-car accident has claimed the life of one person.

A 2009 Chevrolet truck was traveling south on the 400 block of Longtown Road around 8:25 a.m. when it went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The passenger in the truck, 75-year-old Barbara Shealy Munro, was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt trauma of the torso, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office. She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

An investigation is continuing by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.