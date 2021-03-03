Tuesday's high winds caused the tree to snap and fall onto the vehicle as it was moving.

SIDNEY, Maine — Two people in their 70s were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a pine tree fell on the vehicle they were traveling in, causing a branch to go through the vehicle's dashboard, Kennebec County Sheriff's Lt. Chris Read said in a press release Wednesday.

Theresa Roy, 79, was impaled by the branch and is in critical condition, according to Read.

David Roy, 78, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Read said David was driving his 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe north on Pond Road around 10 a.m. with Theresa as his passenger. High winds caused the tree to snap and fall onto the vehicle as it was moving.

The vehicle suffered heavy damage, according to Read.

Both David and Theresa were transported to the hospital by Delta Ambulance, with assistance from the Sidney Fire Department.

The accident was investigated by Kennebec County Sheriff's Sgt. Galen Estes.