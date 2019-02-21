ATLANTA, Ind. — Agents said three pounds of cocaine were found in decorative figurines at Atlanta's airport, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

The figurines were found Tuesday night in the bags of a 24-year-old traveler who arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport from Toncontin, Honduras, a news release said.

An agricultural specialist found anomalies in the figurines after taking an x-ray image. An CBP officer opened up the figurines and found a white-powdery substance that later tested positive as cocaine.

The 2.84 pounds of cocaine found has a street value of about $80,000, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said.

The drugs were seized and the alleged smuggler was sent back to her home country.

On a typical day, agents seize about 5,000 pounds of drugs throughout the United States.