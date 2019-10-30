ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin university is hosting a conference that’s bringing together educators from around the nation.

The 18th annual Claflin university pedagogy conference on contemporary English and language arts houses middle and high school teachers along with college professors and students all under one roof.

The goal is to help educators find news ways to engage their classrooms through reading, writing and new technology.

"We want educators and students who plan to go into education to leave this conference feeling inspired to try new strategies in their classroom" says Mitali Wong, chair of pedagogy conference.

"I’ve been teaching for 54 years and there’s always something else to learn" says Lugenia Rochelle. "This is one of the venues where I can learn some of the state of the art strategies for teaching, how to get students more engage and just how to become a better teacher."