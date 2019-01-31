COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Housing Authority says they’ve handed out 159 of the Section 8 vouchers.

They plan to complete handing out the vouchers on Friday, February 1st.

After two deaths earlier this month, all 411 Allen Benedict Court residents were evacuated and moved to other temporary locations.

On January 17th, two men were found dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning in their apartments, according to the Richland County coroner.

On Thursday, a displaced resident told us about her experience since being evacuated.

“It became a little bit better once I started receiving some of the things that were available to us like as far as transportation for my daughter back and forth to school and bus passes to get around to places that I need to get to,” the woman said.

It's been two weeks since the residents of Allen Benedict were told they can never live in their homes again.

Some are in hotels, some are living with relatives, but the process is hopefully ending soon.

“I spoke with someone last week about getting a voucher and I wasn't sure as far as which route I wanted to take as far as the voucher or being placed under another housing area. So, they told me they would get back in contact with me for a meeting just to setup and see as far as what I wanted to do,” the woman told WLTX.

“Haven't heard anything back since,” she added.

She said because she is living with her uncle and not in the hotels, she's not getting regular updates.

“It's been a lot more confusing because I'm not sure as far as like what's really going on. And, everybody's finding out information before I find out, so it's been real stressful trying to get around to obtain information that's going on as far as housing,” the woman said.

All she does know is that she and her children need change.

“Because there could be something better for me and my kids,” she said.

The Housing Authority said 16 people and landlords have applied for Section 8 leases, 9 of those have been granted.