MARATHON, Fla. — A barrel of marijuana washed ashore Friday in the Florida Keys.

Inside the blue plastic barrel were five large trash bags full of marijuana -- about 90 pounds, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The barrel was found in nearshore water in Marathon.

After deputies responded Friday afternoon near 109th Street Oceanside, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents took over for their own investigation.

The sheriff's office said it's no longer involved with the case.

RELATED: K-9 officer strikes again, helps troopers seize 65 pounds of marijuana

RELATED: Hillsborough County decriminalizes small amounts of marijuana

RELATED: Recreational marijuana in Florida goes up in smoke – for now

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter