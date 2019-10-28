FLORIDA, USA — Editor's Note: The great white shark picture above is not the same one described in the story below.

A 2,000-pound great white shark that was tagged in Nova Scotia on Sept. 20 by Ocearch, was pinged over the weekend in the Florida Keys.

'Unama'ki' weighs around 2,076 pounds and is around 15 feet, five inches long.

Prior to being pinged in the Keys, the shark was tracked off New Jersey, Virginia Beach and North Carolina.

Sharks commonly travel south for the winter toward hot spots and scientists are hopeful she will bring researchers to where she gives birth, CNN reports.

Unama'ki, which means "land of the fog," is reportedly the second biggest white shark tagged in the northwest Atlantic.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission told CNN, "Shark activity is at its peak in Florida waters during April through October."

The commission did add shark attacks are still rare, adding humans are "30 times more likely to be struck by lightning in Florida than to be bitten by a shark."

