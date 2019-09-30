ORANGEBURG, S.C. — "The birthday is special for me so I want to use that so I could make everything special for them" says Aleah Johnson who is turning 10-years-old.

For the past three years, Johnson has decided to use her birthday not for presents but to collect non-perishable food items for Harvest Hope Food Bank.

"We never really had that much food in my past and we would always had to go out because my Mom never really had the time and she didn’t have a job so we had to do our best to survive as much as we could" says Johnson.

"She does it and it reminds me everyday it’s time to get started" says Tanya Gooden.

Gooden is Johnson’s grandmother and says she inspires her to to live to the best of her ability and always help others.

"She doesn’t expect anybody to do anything. She’s expects to do it all by herself she tells me who she wants to come, she decides what she wants to tell everybody it’s all her" says Gooden.

The real message Johnson wants people to take away is, "You can make a difference at any age even if you’re three and or up you can make a difference no matter what. We will change the world and we can do it together " says Johnson.